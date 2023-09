At a 2006 performance in Copenhagen during Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante's first triumphant return to the band, the band busted out this smoking hot impromptu cover of Donna Summer's masterful Moog disco number "I Feel Love" (1977). It's a beautiful moment for Frusciante and Flea.

The band has since performed the song multiple times since Frusciante's second triumphant return in 2019.

image: Mundo Dos RHCP/YouTube/screenshot