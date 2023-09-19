Indiana AG still harassing the doctor who gave a 10-year-old rape victim life-saving medical care

Indiana's AG Todd Rokita, apparently searching to punish a doctor for offering critical medical care to a 10-year-old, has filed a lawsuit against Dr. Caitlin Bernard and the healthcare organization she works for. Rokita alleges Bernard violated her patient's privacy in part by including limited information in a complaint against Rokita for harassing medical doctors.

The snake is really eating its tail here, Rokita could get this privacy violation out of the national news by dropping his complaint — but what he really seeks here is to harass a doctor. Remember this all starts with Republicans wanting to deny a 10-year-old the care she needs after being raped. They wanted to force a 10-year-old to carry the baby to term.

Jezebel: