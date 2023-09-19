In a new ad spot produced by the Progress Action Fund, a 12-year-old girl impregnated by a rapist is denied an abortion thanks to a GOP forced-birth law. It's titled, "Republicans Watching Your Daughter."

According to Guttmacher.org, 24 U.S. states have banned abortion or are likely to do so, "a staggering number that means millions of people are being denied the right to bodily autonomy and access to critical health care. When people do not have access to abortion care in their state, they are forced to make the difficult decision to travel long distances for care, self-manage an abortion or carry an unwanted pregnancy to term."

Watch the video here: