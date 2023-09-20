A man told police a predator manipulated his 11-year-old daughter into sending pics. Columbus cops threatened the victim with jail for "making porn"

An Ohio man learned that his 11-year-old daughter was being manipulated into sending photos of herself to an online predator, and called the police. Columbus police came and threatened to arrest her and charge her with making child pornography—and it was caught on his doorstep security camera (embedded below)

One officer is heard in the video saying his daughter "could probably get charged with child porn" if she produced the images. Told the girl is only 11, the officer replies "Doesn't matter. She's still making porn." After the man says she is being manipulated by an adult on the internet, the same officer asks whether the girl is taking pictures, and the man then breaks off the conversation and the officers depart, according to the video. It's unclear when the interaction took place, but the social media poster said the police response occurred six hours after the man's call to police.

The hardest part of "don't talk to the cops" is realizing "yes, you too." Here's the transcript: