Get more work done with a lifetime of Microsoft Office for less than $35 today

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: Microsoft Office is a business essential, and right now, you can grab a lifetime of it at a special price drop of just $34.97 — that's more than $180 off the regular price.

Ever been sent an important document, only to realize you can't work on it (or even open it) on your computer? Having to go back and forth with a client asking for a new format is time consuming, complicated… and kind of embarrassing. Especially when it's a Microsoft Office file, one of the most well-known and universally used in the world. Avoid that awkward moment forever with a lifetime license for your Mac or Windows computer. Usually $219, it's on sale now at just $34.97. You won't need any coupon for this deal, but you'll have to be quick to grab it, as the special price drop will only last through September 24.

Whether you're going back to school or want to be able to work from anywhere, having the full Microsoft Office suite at your fingertips will make it more productive than ever. After all, there's a good reason it's so universally used. This package will give you all Microsoft's essential apps, including Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook and more, for life, ready to use for your work or studies. You'll be able to install this license one time, on one computer. Then, it'll all be usable forever, with no subscriptions or annual fees — which is especially useful for remote and hybrid workers.

With so many beloved pieces of software included, it's no surprise that this suite comes with excellent review scores, boasting a 4.7 out of 5-star rating from hundreds of verified customers.

Ready to get more work done, right away? To install the suite now, Mac users should update their OS to Version 11 Big Sur, while Windows users will need to update their OS to Windows 10 or 11.

Never be stuck without some of the world's most popular work apps again.

Until September 24 at 11:59pm Pacific, take advantage of this price drop on MS Office licenses:

Prices subject to change.