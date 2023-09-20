Pennsylvania to automatically register voters when they get a new driver's license

Anyone finding reason to renew their driver's license in Pennsylvania will be automatically registered to vote unless they explicitly opt out when prompted. Before, the prompt was opt-in.

"From now on in Pennsylvania, if you're an eligible voter getting or renewing your driver's license or ID card at the DMV, you will be automatically registered to vote unless you choose to opt out," wrote governor Josh Shapiro. "Pennsylvania is an automatic voter registration state."

There are currently 8.6 million registered voters in Pennsylvania, according to information from the state Department of State. More than 10 million Pennsylvanians out of 13 million total are at least 18 years old, the minimum legal age to vote, according to U.S. Census figures. States have been required to offer voter registration at driver's license centers since Congress passed the National Voter Registration Act in 1993.

Republicans are upset because they fear they can only win elections by suppressing votes and Pennsylvania is a blue-leaning swing state.