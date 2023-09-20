Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson says Rudy Giuliani groped her on January 6 riot day

Former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson says in her new book, Enough, that Rudy Giuliani groped her on the day of the January 6 riots, describing him as "a wolf closing in on its prey."

The alleged attack took place behind the stage near the White House, where Trump gave his speech that day.

"I find Rudy in the back of the tent with, among others, John Eastman," she wrote. "The corners of his mouth split into a Cheshire cat smile. Waving a stack of documents, he moves towards me, like a wolf closing in on its prey."

"'We have the evidence. It's all here. We're going to pull this off.' Rudy wraps one arm around my body, closing the space that was separating us. I feel his stack of documents press into the small of my back. I lower my eyes and watch his free hand reach for the hem of my blazer.

"'By the way,' he says, fingering the fabric, 'I'm loving this leather jacket on you.' His hand slips under my blazer, then my skirt," she writes.

"I feel his frozen fingers trail up my thigh. He tilts his chin up. The whites of his eyes look jaundiced. My eyes dart to [Trump adviser] John Eastman, who flashes a leering grin.

"I fight against the tension in my muscles and recoil from Rudy's grip … filled with rage, I storm through the tent, on yet another quest for Mark [Meadows, her boss]."

With his reputation and legacy already obliterated. one can't help but wonder if Giuliani will even bother to deny the allegations.