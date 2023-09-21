Actor Angus Cloud, the drug dealer on HBO's Euphoria, died of drug overdose

Angus Cloud, the beloved 25-year-old actor who played drug dealer Fez on HBO's Euphoria, died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine, meth, and downers, according to a corner's report.

From Variety:

On July 31 at 11:30 a.m., Oakland police officers responded to an emergency call, and Cloud was pronounced dead at the scene. Cloud had been dealing with the death of his father, who was buried a week before his death.

"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," Cloud's family said in a statement.