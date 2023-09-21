All those involved in Khashoggi's murder are "serving time in jail, claims Saudi Crown Prince, who remains free

In a recent Fox News' interview conducted by a fawning Brett Baier, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (aka MSB) claimed that "anyone involved" in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is currently "serving time in jail." Oddly, it did not appear that Mohammed bin Salman was being interviewed being bars. He was in a very nice room with a waterfront view, the kind that people worth $25 billion are accustomed to occupying.

From The Hill:

Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist for The Washington Post critical of the Saudi government, was killed and dismembered in 2018 by a hit squad while inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. A U.S. intelligence report later determined Salman approved and likely ordered the killing. The crown prince has denied having direct knowledge of the plot against Khashoggi but said in 2019 he accepted responsibility because the attack happened under his leadership.

In the interview, Mohammed bin Salman also said he saw no conflict paying $2 billion into Jared Kushner's fledgling private equity, despite Kushner's familial relationship to the former president.