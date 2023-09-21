Disney "quieting the noise" to appease conservatives, says CEO

Disney CEO Bob Iger told investors that the company was "quieting the noise" on culture war issues, reports Reuters, in an effort to appease conservatives.

Iger's brief statement, included in an analyst report from Needham media analyst Laura Martin, was part of an investors' presentation on Tuesday at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, in which the CEO also announced Disney will double its investment in theme parks and cruise ships over the next decade. Disney is struggling to make its streaming business profitable, improve the quality of its films, position its flagship sports brand, ESPN, to stream directly to consumers, and potentially shed its television networks. In its most recent quarter, the company beat Wall Street's profit expectations but fell short on revenue.

Disney's corporate support for LGBTQ+ rights–or anyone's rights–was a marketing campaign. It was always going to end when they figured it was losing them more money than it was making, and the numbers are in.

What to expect instead? Neobarbieism: anodyne feminism presented as a sharp-tongued mukbang of memes, theory and trauma.