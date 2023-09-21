"Oyen the Cattybara" is a cat who lives with the capybaras at Zoo Negara in Malaysia

Oyen is an orange cat who lives among the capybaras at Zoo Negara in Malaysia. According to Zoo Negara's Deputy President Rosly Rahmat Ahmat Lana, who was interviewed in this video by Free Malaysia Today, Oyen is a stray cat who appeared at the zoo three years ago. He spends most of his time with the capybaras—sitting, sleeping, and nuzzling them—although he's free to come and go and wander wherever he wants.

Oyen is a big hit among visitors who come to see him hanging out with the capybaras. He's become such a regular that he now has his own sign at the capybara enclosure.

Enjoy these videos of Oyen the Cattybara, as one TikTok commenter called him!