Police rescue woman from toilet who was trying to save her Apple Watch

Visitors to a lake in Otsego County, Michigan on Tuesday heard a woman's yelling for help. Someone called emergency services and conservation officers from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Michigan State Police, and Otsego County EMS, arrived on the scene. They quickly determined that the screams were coming from the bottom of a pit toilet inside an outhouse.

According to a police statement, the woman told them that "she had dropped her Apple Watch in the toilet. She then lowered herself inside the toilet to retrieve it and could not get out."

The team removed the toilet and then used a long strap to lift the woman to safety. No word on whether she managed to find her Apple Watch.

"If you lose an item in an outhouse toilet, do not attempt to venture inside the containment area," the police commented. "Serious injury may occur."