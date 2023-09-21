Save 10% on a Victrola Wireless Turntable for a limited time only

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Victrola's impressive line of wireless turntables is a modern music lover's dream come true.

While wireless is the name of today's music-playing game, vinyl records have long been revered as the way to listen to music — the way it was meant to be heard! Records bring a rich, raw musical vibe that digital simply can't replicate. Listening to vinyl records on a turntable is making a huge resurgence, probably for that very reason.

Victrola, a legendary name in audio products, welcomes the turntable back with open tonearms and sleek, modern turntables with prices ranging from $399 to $799!

For example, the Victrola Hi-Res Onyx Turntable features best-in-class aptX™ Adaptive Bluetooth connectivity that gives you built-in, hi-res Bluetooth audio transmission for your compatible speakers and headphones.

It allows you to listen to your favorite bands on vinyl with mind-blowing clarity, with the option to go wired with a switchable preamp gold-plated standard RCA outs (RCA cables included!) if you're feeling nostalgic. Set up your favorite amp or powered speaker for a whole different vibe.

You can also choose the Victrola Stream Onyx Works with Sonos Turntable if you have Sonos speakers or plan to get them (as you should!). This beautifully designed turntable has some great features that can elevate your music-listening experience to the next level. No wonder one verified buyer wrote, "I never would have thought that having a turntable untethered from my stereo would be so liberating, but it's a game-changer."

It's been verified by the Works with Sonos program, which lets you easily stream your records through your entire Sonos system. Once set up, the Victrola Stream Onyx fully integrates with the Sonos app, and the control knob provides an illuminated central volume control for your entire Sonos system.

The Victrola Stream Onyx Works with Sonos Turntable is a two-speed, belt-driven turntable with the Victrola silicone slipmat. It can play all your favorite vinyl records, both 33 1/3 and 45 rpm.

It also features an Audio Technica AT-VM95E cartridge for hi-fi sound. The Victrola Stream app allows for easy setup and adjustments while fully integrating with the Sonos app once it's set up.

It's made with high-quality, premium materials like an aluminum tonearm with a custom removable headshell. It also has a super-cool aesthetic with a blacked-out look that's nothing like the old turntables of the past, giving this vintage favorite a modern uplift. Plus, it comes with RCA output if you want to use it with non-Sonos speakers.

Music buffs will want to take advantage of the chance to level up their home listening game with a trusted name in audio innovation like Victrola.

