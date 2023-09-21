Sec. Buttigieg helps a climate denier make a fool of themself

California's Republican congressperson Doug LaMalfa, is a climate change denier. This is a dangerous stance for the representative from far Northern California, which is regularly on fire due to sustained and prolonged drought conditions in the west. Regardless of the giant book of evidence to the contrary, LaMalfa felt he had some point to prove about climate change being no more drastic than the usual changing of the seasons, and so he interrupted Sec. of Transportation Pete Buttigieg with a wisecrack.

Buttigieg claimed to be unable to hear or understand the comment and repeatedly asked LaMalfa to re-embarrass himself. There is nothing like being forced to tell the same dud joke a couple of times.

Daily Kos: