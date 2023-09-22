19-year-old college student absolutely nails "Name" when invited onstage to play guitar with the Goo Goo Dolls

This entire video put a huge smile on my face. It was filmed August 1, 2023 at a Goo Goo Dolls show in Simpsonville, South Carolina and features 19-year-old fan Jake Stein, who was invited on stage to play guitar on the Goo Goo Dolls' hit song "Name." Lead singer John Rzeznik spotted Jake in the audience, who was holding up a sign that read, "Can I play Name with you on guitar?"–and he took Jake up on his request.

Jake absolutely nails the guitar accompaniment, and it's delightful to see John Rzeznik and the rest of the band being so welcoming and supportive. Jake is obviously a huge Goo Goo Dolls fan to know the song so well, but he's super chill during this entire experience—he clearly handles pressure well!

In the YouTube comments, Jake Stein himself chimes in, saying "That's me!! Thank you so much!!! This is the best overall video I've seen, no one else has the last 20 seconds!!" If you're wondering, at the end of the video, John says "That was pretty freaking awesome… that kid just saved this show!"

Jake Stein is from Charlotte, North Carolina and is currently in college at Appalachian State University. You can follow him on his YouTube.