Dark Brandon's brilliant campaign move — using GOP's own propaganda against them

One again, the GOP got caught in a self-own.

Republicans and Fox News regularly issue propaganda to try to delegitimize unions. The Biden administration recognized the opportunity and in a brilliant move, turned these anti-union remarks into a powerful campaign ad.

Nikki Haley: "When you have a president that's constantly saying, 'Go union. Go union,' this is what you get. The unions get emboldened, and then they start asking for things."

Tim Scott: "The first bill, he passed that $86 billion for union pensions."

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto: "This President clearly does prioritize union jobs. And he's made very clear here that union workers deserve more, that their pay increases have not come close to the success and the money that all of these auto companies have enjoyed."