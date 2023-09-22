Conman Trump tells GOP to shut down the government to stop his criminal trials (which it won't)

Putting conman before country, four-time indicted Donald Trump is urging "Speaker" Kevin McCarthy and clan to shut down the government, not for any political reasons, but to freeze his criminal proceedings.

"Republicans in Congress can and must defund all aspects of Crooked Joe Biden's weaponized Government…" he wrote on Truth Social this week. "This is also the last chance to defund these political prosecutions against me and other Patriots." (See post below, reposted by Ron Filipkowski.)

But of course, coming from a sun-gazing, Sharpie-gripping, fact-challenged buffoon, his unpatriotic (and perhaps treasonous?) demand wouldn't even benefit him — it would only hurt the country he pretends to love.

From NBC News:

Trump's indictments in New York and Georgia would not be affected, while his federal indictments — for allegedly mishandling classified documents and for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection — are criminal matters that have been exempted from shutdowns in the past. The Justice Department said in a 2021 memo that in a shutdown, "Criminal litigation will continue without interruption as an activity essential to the safety of human life and the protection of property." The Justice Department's plans assume that the judicial branch remains fully operational, which it has said in the past can carry on for weeks in the event of a funding lapse. Special counsel Jack Smith's office is funded by a "permanent, indefinite appropriation for independent counsels," the department said in its statement of expenditures. Given its separate funding source, the special counsel would not be affected by a shutdown and could run off of allocations from previous years.