Matt Gaetz publicly floats the next possible Speaker after McCarthy gets ousted

As the humiliated Kevin McCarthy clings to his numbered days as House Puppet, Matt Gaetz openly floats MAGA Rep. Tom Emmer as the possible next Speaker.

"We've got a lot of really talented people," Gaetz said when asked by Newsmax who could possibly get enough votes to take over the speakership after the debacle we saw last January.

"Our whip, Tom Emmer, is someone who has a lot of credibility across the Congress," the extreme Florida man then suggests. Nothing like pushing his Trump-defending colleague from Minnesota whose disingenuous support of election-deniers makes him anything but credible. (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

Front page thumbnail image: lev radin / Shutterstock.com