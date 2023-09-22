Upgrade your workspace and get a Microsoft Surface laptop for only $425.99 now

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: Everyone deserves a quality portable computer! Get a Microsoft Surface laptop, typically retailing for $844, for only $425.99 now.

It's fall, a.k.a. the start of the school-year, and whether you're beginning a new era of education or just enjoying the changing season, you can use this period to make a fresh start with your devices. It's the perfect time to get a new computer, and now, it doesn't have to make a dent in your wallet.

A Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is a model that consistently earns great reviews (PCMag, for example, called it an "excellent ultraportable that gets the basics right" in its four-star review). While it usually goes for $844, now it's on sale for just $425.99. That's a 49% discount — no coupons needed!

Yes, part of the reason it's discounted is because of its refurbished status. But don't let the word "refurbished" scare you — this model is factory-remanufactured, which means it has gone through intense quality checks to ensure it runs in prime operating mode, just like any other new laptop.

Just consider all you can get from this laptop: It runs quickly with strong processing power (10th Gen Intel Core i5), the Windows 10 Pro that's installed on the computer runs all the top-of-the-line productivity apps (think Word, Excel, PowerPoint…), and the 13.5" PixelSense touchscreen display offers clear, vivid imagery, perfect for streaming videos or enjoying HD FaceTime phone calls.

Plus, PCMag made sure to note the "solid battery life" in its review (11.5 hours!), as well as the "snappy, satisfying keyboard," ideal for typing up important documents. The Microsoft Surface is also ultra-sleek, stylish, and portable — making it perfect for work on the go.

Simply put, this is a perfect laptop model for students, professionals, and hobbyists alike. Get the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 for only $425.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.