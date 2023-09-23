9/11 defendant ruled unfit for trial due to delusions and psychosis following alleged CIA torture

It looks like you'll have to be happy with the extralegal justice already dealt to Ramzi bin al-Shibh, suspected of involvement in 9/11: the CIA reportedly tortured him, his mental health is severely compromised, and a military judge found that he's not fit for trial.

A military judge at Guantanamo Bay has ruled one of the five defendants charged over the 9/11 attacks is not fit to stand trial in a death-penalty case. The defendant Ramzi bin al-Shibh has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, associated psychotic features and a delusional disorder. His lawyer has long claimed his client was "tortured by the CIA". Al-Shibh was scheduled to face pretrial proceedings on Friday.

Al-Shibh is thought to have organized the Hamburg al-Queda cel which provided two of the 9/11 hijackers. Military psychologists found that he is "unable to understand the nature of the proceedings against him or cooperate intelligently," and cannot join the forthcoming trial of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four others suspected of helping him plan the 9/11 attacks.

Nothing was learned from the torture, it was always expected that the torture would compromise future prosecutions, and now it has. The CIA's use of torture (and the legal rationales cooked up to make torture unaccountable, and the euphemisms too) amounted to a place for bad people to exercise malicious impulses and abusive fetishes under cover of bureaucratic darkness. People like Ron DeSantis, allegedly.