Save $109 on this refurbished Apple iPad Pro, where power meets portability

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: Get your geek on with this refurbished Apple iPad Pro and accessories bundle for only $269.99 (Reg. $379) and save $109.

Hold onto your pocket protectors because we've got a refurbished 9.7-inch iPad Pro on sale for $269.99 that's about to rock your digital world. Yeah, we're talking to all you tech wizards and gadget gurus out there.

First off, let's talk visuals. The fully-laminated Retina display on this iPad is a pixel paradise, but it doesn't stop there. True Tone technology steps in like a backstage magician, dynamically adjusting the white balance so you can binge-watch cat videos without feeling like you've stared at the sun. Your eyes will more than thank you later.

Under the hood, there's an Apple A9X processor, backed up by 2GB of RAM and 256GB of flash memory storage. Translation: this thing is a multitasking maestro. From crushing Candy Crush to conquering spreadsheets, it's all in a day's work.

Of course, there's no forgetting the two cameras on the flipside. The iSight camera is a photography powerhouse, snapping pics and 4K videos that'll make all your vacations instantly Instagram-worthy. The FaceTime HD camera takes your video calls from pixelated nightmares to high-def dreamscapes.

Wi-Fi? Check. Bluetooth? Double-check. Dual microphones and speakers that do a tango of perfection? Triple-check. And it all fits in a sleek 9.7-inch package that'll put your old clunker of a tablet to shame. No offense.

Finally, this iPad Pro has a respectable 'B' rating, which means it might have some minor scuffs and scratches on the case. Otherwise, it's in fighting shape.

If you want power, pixels, and a pinch of pizazz, look no further…

Get this refurbished 9.7-inch iPad Pro today for only $269.99 (Reg. $379) and save $109.

Prices subject to change.

: Get your geek on with this refurbished Apple iPad Pro and accessories bundle for only $269.99 (Reg. $379) and save $109.

Hold onto your pocket protectors because we've got a refurbished 9.7-inch iPad Pro on sale for $269.99 that's about to rock your digital world. Yeah, we're talking to all you tech wizards and gadget gurus out there.

First off, let's talk visuals. The fully-laminated Retina display on this iPad is a pixel paradise, but it doesn't stop there. True Tone technology steps in like a backstage magician, dynamically adjusting the white balance so you can binge-watch cat videos without feeling like you've stared at the sun. Your eyes will more than thank you later.

Under the hood, there's an Apple A9X processor, backed up by 2GB of RAM and 256GB of flash memory storage. Translation: this thing is a multitasking maestro. From crushing Candy Crush to conquering spreadsheets, it's all in a day's work.

Of course, there's no forgetting the two cameras on the flipside. The iSight camera is a photography powerhouse, snapping pics and 4K videos that'll make all your vacations instantly Instagram-worthy. The FaceTime HD camera takes your video calls from pixelated nightmares to high-def dreamscapes.

Wi-Fi? Check. Bluetooth? Double-check. Dual microphones and speakers that do a tango of perfection? Triple-check. And it all fits in a sleek 9.7-inch package that'll put your old clunker of a tablet to shame. No offense.

Finally, this iPad Pro has a respectable 'B' rating, which means it might have some minor scuffs and scratches on the case. Otherwise, it's in fighting shape.

If you want power, pixels, and a pinch of pizazz, look no further…

Get this refurbished 9.7-inch iPad Pro today for only $269.99 (Reg. $379) and save $109.

Prices subject to change.