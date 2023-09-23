This water tower is shaped like a giant birthday cake with candles

This 146 foot tall water tower in Lakeland, Florida is shaped like a giant birthday cake with candles. It's known as "The Hydro Cake", a nickname given by the builders, Hydrostorage Inc.

Atlas Obscura describes this sweet-looking construction thus: "built to provide support to the newly opened dairy processing plant, frozen food warehouse, and expanded bakery plant. And boy, does it do its job well – with the ability to deliver a whopping 250,000 gallons of water per minute."

This cake tower has become an iconic landmark of Lakeland. My favorite part about it is that its candles light up every night, with the center candle serving as an aerial blinker. Its silhouette looks so cool against the sunset!