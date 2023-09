Not sure what to do with your spare time? You can always visit this cute site and fling a dancing robot. The robot changes its pace after you fling it, and affects the motions of the surrounding robots.

I had a lot more fun here than I expected. The music that starts playing once you begin interacting with the robots is great too.

If you're fidgety like me, this is a nice way to burn off a little steam. My brain feels calmer after visiting this site!