Oops! Indicted Donald Trump reportedly buys gun, until spokesperson takes it back (video)

Donald Trump admired a Glock handgun today during a campaign stop in South Carolina with Marjorie Taylor Greene cheering him on. "I want to buy one," the MAGA conman said. (See video below, posted by The Recount.)

His campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung, even posted a video (different angle from the one below) about Trump's shopping spree at the gun store, tweeting, "President Trump purchases a @GlockInc in South Carolina!" (See image at bottom of this post.)

And then, after the tweet went viral, it mysteriously disappeared. And Cheung suddenly denied the purchase.

From The Hill:

Campaign spokesman Steven Cheung initially wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that the former president had purchased a Glock firearm. Cheung also posted a video of Trump at the firearm store. In it, the former president points to a firearm and says, "I want to buy one." Cheung's video and a separate post by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) showed Trump posing with the gun. … But CNN reporter Alayna Treene later said the news outlet had confirmed Trump hadn't bought the firearm. Cheung's post on X has since been deleted. "Trump spokesman Steven Cheung clarifies to CNN that Trump did not actually purchase a gun while visiting the armory in South Carolina," Treene wrote on X.

Hmm, looks like somebody just remembered that the former one-term president is also a four-times indicted crook — and perhaps not the best match under federal law to purchase or possess a handgun.

