The video game cutting room floor

The Cutting Room Floor archives stuff cut from video games. If it was made but not included, it's there, from tantalizingly unfinished content to material censored for reasons obvious and not. A personal favorite: Secret of Mana.
Secret of Mana is one of Square's most well-regarded SNES offerings. A sequel to Final Fantasy Adventure on Game Boy, it's an action RPG for up to three players featuring bright, colorful graphics and quirky monsters, and one of the best soundtracks on the SNES.
The game's also known for its infamously troubled production, in which it started life as a launch title for a planned CD drive add-on for the SNES, only to have to be significantly cut down to fit on a much smaller cartridge when the partnership between Nintendo and Sony that said CD drive hinged on spectacularly fell apart. The outcome of that partnership's failure eventually led to the creation of the PlayStation, a console Square would eventually jump ship to, thanks in part to the production problems with Secret of Mana.
Don't miss the tragically comical subgenre of messages hidden in games (or as code comments) by upset developers.
I must say, this was a fun time coming down to San Francisco to do The New Tetris. Allthough there were a few problems. First of all being our producer.. D*N, my god.. is this guy useless or what?? I don't hate you D*N.. but you SUCK, and I mean SUCK as a producer. You should go back to testing video games, but I doubt you could even manage that properly. I feel sorry for you. During this project you just sat around and played video games.. starcraft and everquest. Don't even deny that.. when you WERE working, it was making stupid Excel ™ spreadsheets to try and tell me how many bugs I had left to fix on a graph.. like WTF is that??? who cares.. I have the bug list in front of me, like I need to see it in freaking technicolor. So D*N, I must say this.. hold onto, and fake your job while you can, because once they find out how truely useless you are, you will be out of a job. I cannot think of any skillset you would fit into in this industry, so you better hold on tight. (This guy thought I could save a name in 8.4 BITS.. like umm.. .4 BITS?? WTF is .4 BITS?? its either ON or OFF, not in between… anyhow, Enough about you though.