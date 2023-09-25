The video game cutting room floor

The Cutting Room Floor archives stuff cut from video games. If it was made but not included, it's there, from tantalizingly unfinished content to material censored for reasons obvious and not. A personal favorite: Secret of Mana.

Secret of Mana is one of Square's most well-regarded SNES offerings. A sequel to Final Fantasy Adventure on Game Boy, it's an action RPG for up to three players featuring bright, colorful graphics and quirky monsters, and one of the best soundtracks on the SNES. The game's also known for its infamously troubled production, in which it started life as a launch title for a planned CD drive add-on for the SNES, only to have to be significantly cut down to fit on a much smaller cartridge when the partnership between Nintendo and Sony that said CD drive hinged on spectacularly fell apart. The outcome of that partnership's failure eventually led to the creation of the PlayStation, a console Square would eventually jump ship to, thanks in part to the production problems with Secret of Mana.

Don't miss the tragically comical subgenre of messages hidden in games (or as code comments) by upset developers.