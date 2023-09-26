Donald Trump committed fraud and lied about his wealth for many years, rules judge

A judge ruled today that Donald Trump has repeatedly committed fraud since his early days as a real estate developer, regularly lying to banks and other institutions about his assets to game the system. (No wonder he didn't want to show his tax returns.) And as punishment, Judge Arthur Engoron is revoking some of Trump's business licenses in New York, preventing Trump from conducting certain business dealings in the state.

And to ensure the conman stays in line, an independent agent will continue to monitor the Trump Organization's goings-on.

Trump's boys, Eric and Junior, as well as their companies, were also found liable for fraud, according to NBC News.

"A discrepancy of this order of magnitude, by a real estate developer sizing up his own living space of decades, can only be considered fraud," the judge wrote in a 35-page ruling, via NBC News.

"In defendants' world: rent regulated apartments are worth the same as unregulated apartments; restricted land is worth the same as unrestricted land; restrictions can evaporate into thin air; a disclaimer by one party casting responsibility on another party exonerates the other party's lies," continued Engoron, via AP News.

"That is a is a fantasy world, not the real world."

Today's ruling comes a week before Trump begins his trial in New York to deal with Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit.

From AP News: