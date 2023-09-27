Dumbfounded GOP lawmaker can't make sense of his own timeline against made-up Biden allegations (video)

Congress worm Jason Smith (R–MO) visibly squirmed at a press conference today when NBC's Ryan Nobles asked him to explain a bogus timeline he had presented connecting President Biden to Hunter-related accusations. And the exchange between them was as absurd as a scene straight out of Lewis Carroll's Wonderland (see video below, posted by The Recount.)

"Can you explain the timing then of the August 6th WhatsApp message? Why is that evidence of some wrongdoing?" Nobles asked, confused on how the heck the president could have been guilty of wrongdoing by sending a text in 2017 — a time when he was no longer vice president nor yet a presidential candidate.

"I'm not an expert on the timeline," said the nonsensical nitwit who created the timeline. "I would love to have President Biden and his family to tell us about all the timelines."

"But if he's not the president or the vice president at that time, where's the wrongdoing? He wasn't even a candidate for president at that time," Nobles said, hoping against all hope for a straight answer. But of course he didn't get one.

"He was a candidate," Smith said, forgetting that MAGA lies only work on mindless MAGA folk.

"On August 6th of 2017?" Nobles asked incredulously.

"Apparently, apparently…" Smith sputtered stupidly, at a loss, before frantically trying to switch gears, asking, "What source are you with?" And when Nobles told him NBC, the senseless Smith shot back, "So, apparently you'll never believe us."

Nobles continued trying to pin down the slippery (as in sweaty) lawmaker, asking again and again to clarify his timeline, and each time he was met with MAGA logic, as in utter madness, until Smith, about to be squashed, abruptly cut him off to take a question from another reporter.