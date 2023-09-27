Supreme Court rejects Alabama effort to prevent formation of majority-black district

Alabama was districted to keep its 27% black population minimally represented in Congress, a gerrymander so bad even the current U.S. Supreme Court struck it down. Yesterday the justices rejected another effort to prevent the formation of a majority-black district there.

The court's 5-to-4 decision upheld a unanimous decision by a three-judge lower court panel that included two Trump appointees; the lower court had required the creation of a second majority Black congressional district, and the Supreme Court agreed. But when the case was returned to the state legislature with orders to create a second majority Black district, the GOP lawmakers didn't do that. Instead they upped the number of Black voters from 30% to 40% in one of the districts.

That prompted a sharp rebuke from the lower court. Faced with what it viewed as delaying tactics and deliberate defiance of a Supreme Court decision, the lower court appointed a special master to draw a new congressional map with two majority Black districts. To emphasize its displeasure with the state, the three-judge panel refused to put its order on hold, noting that Alabama had already conducted one congressional election in 2022 with an "unlawful map."