Attacking UAW leadership, Trump still begs for the union's endorsement

In a nonsensical move, choosing to appear at a non-union shop in Michigan yesterday, out on bail for insurrection Donald Trump claimed UAW workers were being betrayed by union leadership, and then insisted union workers go tell their leadership to endorse him for President. All of these things seem at odds with themselves.
UAW leadership has no time for Trump. The difference between President Biden walking the line with them, and found liable for fraud Trump appearing at a non-union shop should be all anyone needs to know.
"It doesn't make a damn bit of difference what you get because in two years you're all going to be out of business," Trump said to an at times oddly silent audience.
Trump said union leadership was selling the auto workers out, claiming that the White House's forced transition to electric vehicles was going to kill good paying auto jobs. "They're going to be closing up and they're going to be building those cars in China and other places. It's a hit job in Michigan, and on Detroit," Trump said.
Nonetheless, Trump still wanted the UAW's backing and mentioned his desire for it several times during the speech. "Tell your UAW leaders — no problems with them — but they have to endorse Trump," he said.
…
The UAW did not issue any new statements following Trump's speech on Wednesday night, though union head Shawn Fain had strong words prior to Trump's visit.
"I see no point in meeting with him because I don't think the man has any bit of care about what our workers stand for, what the working class stands for," Fain said to CNN on Tuesday. "[Trump] serves a billionaire class and that's what's wrong [with] this country."