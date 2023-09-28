Attacking UAW leadership, Trump still begs for the union's endorsement

In a nonsensical move, choosing to appear at a non-union shop in Michigan yesterday, out on bail for insurrection Donald Trump claimed UAW workers were being betrayed by union leadership, and then insisted union workers go tell their leadership to endorse him for President. All of these things seem at odds with themselves.

UAW leadership has no time for Trump. The difference between President Biden walking the line with them, and found liable for fraud Trump appearing at a non-union shop should be all anyone needs to know.

Yahoo: