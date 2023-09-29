After an investigation, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has sued Tesla for discrimination

Subject to a number of complaints and lawsuits by people, Tesla is now being sued by the US Government for discrimination. Harassment, racial slurs, and retaliation are all a part of the unsurprising complaint. Tesla has already been ordered to pay one former Texas employee $3.2 million for discrimination, and the lawsuits are piling up.
Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, appears to have little regard for the law and spends much of his time with lawyers. It is rumored Tesla may sell a truck soon.
ABC:
The complaint, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, comes following an EEOC investigation into Tesla's treatment of Black employees.
The lawsuit, which was obtained by ABC News, claims that since at least May 29, 2015, Tesla has violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by subjecting Black employees at the company's Fremont, California, manufacturing facilities to racial abuse, stereotyping, and hostility, including racial slurs.
The lawsuit claims that Tesla violated federal law by "tolerating widespread and ongoing racial harassment of its Black employees and by subjecting some of these workers to retaliation for opposing the harassment," according to a statement released by the EEOC on Thursday. "The Commission also alleges that Defendant unlawfully retaliated against Black employees who opposed actions they perceived to constitute unlawful employment discrimination."