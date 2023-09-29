After an investigation, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has sued Tesla for discrimination

Subject to a number of complaints and lawsuits by people, Tesla is now being sued by the US Government for discrimination. Harassment, racial slurs, and retaliation are all a part of the unsurprising complaint. Tesla has already been ordered to pay one former Texas employee $3.2 million for discrimination, and the lawsuits are piling up.

Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, appears to have little regard for the law and spends much of his time with lawyers. It is rumored Tesla may sell a truck soon.

ABC: