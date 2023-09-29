Robert F. Kennedy Jr. plans to switch and run as Independent — unclear which party that helps

Antisemitic, anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he's turning his back on the Democratic party and will continue his presidential candidacy as an Independent, as first reported by Mediaite. He plans to make an official announcement on October 9 in Pennsylvania.

And he's planning to rev up before his big announcement with attack ads against the Democratic National Committee, according to a text that Mediaite got a hold of.

"Bobby feels that the DNC is changing the rules to exclude his candidacy so an independent run is the only way to go," someone from Kennedy's campaign team told Mediaite.

How this would affect either party is unclear. After all, the so-called "Democrat" is much more aligned with MAGA delusions than Democratic ideology, what with his harebrained conspiracy theories and outrageous claims about vaccines.

In fact, even his own cousin Jack Schlossbert (John F. Kennedy's grandson, Caroline Kennedy's son) is no fan, saying in July, "He's trading in on Camelot, celebrity, conspiracy theories, and conflict for personal gain and fame. I've listened to him. I know him. I have no idea why anyone thinks he should be president. What I do know is, his candidacy is an embarrassment." Which sounds like a perfect choice for a confused MAGA voter looking for an alternative choice.