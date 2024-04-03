Donald Trump changes course: vows to deport homeowners who encounter squatters (video)

Donald Trump is taking a gutsy new approach to the housing crisis with a warning to all homeowners.

"If you have illegal aliens invading your home, we will deport you," he said, sounding like a madman from a 1950s dystopian sci-fi flick. Next, he'll promise to ticket all flying saucers parked on the premises. (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

But no, all guffaws aside, it was actually just the mad MAGA leader suffering another confused moment. And if we are to follow his own logic, Trump should be deported after allowing "invaders" to illegally enter the Capitol building on January 6th.

Trump: If you have illegal aliens invading your home, we will deport you pic.twitter.com/ikGa1vmiQj — Acyn (@Acyn) April 2, 2024

Via Meidas Touch Network