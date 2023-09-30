Learn to produce high-quality music with this Noiselab Production Hub Subscription for only $59.99

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: If you've always dreamed of being in the music industry, we have the perfect crash course to help you get started. Experience the magic of music making with the Noiselab Music Production Hub: Lifetime Subscription (Unlimited Access), and it's on sale for only $59.99.

Whether you're just starting to put together some beats, or you've been in the business for years, this subscription has something for everyone. The Noiselab Music Production Hub: Lifetime Subscription has over 500 lessons taught by seasoned artists, writers, and musical directors to help you get to the next level in your career. Learn the tricks of the trade from industry-recognized producers and start creating tracks right away.

The Noiselab Music Production Hub gives you access to 690 lectures, 63 hours of content, and around-the-clock support. This unique program was designed to give Ableton producers and electronic musicians the production skills they need to succeed in a competitive industry. Learn the fundamentals of music theory, workflow techniques, how to apply sound effects, and more!

Connect with other talented musicians in the Noiselab online community, and start collaborating with other artists. The team of Ableton Certified Trainers and producers will guide you through tutorials, Aldibs, mix automation, live sound production, loops, etc. Explore the substantial sound library and find inspiration for your next masterpiece.

Elevate your songwriting and sound design skills with this innovative music production hub. With the right set of tools, anything is possible! Start manifesting that Grammy now!

Students from all over the globe love this set of courses. One student said, "I always thought software like this is super difficult to get your head around— turns out you just need a good teacher. Thank you!"

Get the Noiselab Music Production Hub: Lifetime Subscription (Unlimited Access) for only $59.99 (reg. $360) or 83% off. You won't find a better price on the web!

Prices subject to change.