The Moogseum is a museum that "brings synthesizer pioneer Bob Moog's legacy to life"

Recently I saw a person wearing a cool t-shirt with the word "Moogseum" emblazoned across the front, so I asked them about it. They said it was from a Moog museum in Asheville, North Carolina. I love Moogs—modular synthesizers invented by Robert Moog in 1964 and played by a wide range of pop and rock bands including the Doors, the Monkees, the Beatles, the Byrds, Pink Floyd, Gary Numan, and many more—and I love museums, so I've definitely put the Moogseum on my list of things to check out.

The Moogseum website describes the museum:

The Moogseum is the museum that brings synthesizer pioneer Bob Moog's legacy to life. Our facility explores his contribution to the world of sound and music with multi-sensory, interactive timelines and exhibits, an immersive dome presenting how electricity becomes sound, historical exploration of synthesizers, and the opportunity for guests to play both theremins and Moog synthesizers.

The museum looks very cool—I'm going to visit the next time I'm near Asheville. Have you been to the Moogseum? If so, I want to hear about it!