Grimes sues Elon Musk

Singer-songwriter Claire Boucher, better-known as Grimes, is suing former boyfriend Elon Musk, who she claims is illegally preventing her from seeing one of their children. The lawsuit follows quickly-deleted remarks on the matter posted to Twitter by her in recent weeks.

The dispute, it's believed, is centred around the couple's youngest child, named Techo Mechanicus, whose birth last year was kept secret until this September, when his existence surfaced in a New York Times review of Musk's biography. Techno Mechanicus was born via surrogate in June 2022. His nickname, Tau, is a reference to the Greek letter that represents two times the value of pi, an irrational number important in geometry and mathematics. Tau roughly equals 6.28, a nod to Musk's birthday on June 28. Musk and Grimes share two other children together: X Æ A-12, their three-year-old son who goes by X; and Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, their one-year-old daughter who goes by Y.

Grimes, 35, is the mother of at least three of Musk's children. Musk has at least 10 children.

Something extra's going on with Elon lately. The rumor is drugs, which he's open about using, but he's obviously the sort of person to attract scurrilous rumors regarding the extent of that use.