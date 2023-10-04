Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith absolutely nails the drum part on a song he's never heard before

Drumeo, a website that offers "drum lessons with your favorite drummers" recently posted a video featuring Chad Smith, drummer for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, playing drums on a song he'd never heard before—"The Kill" by Thirty Seconds to Mars. Smith is extraordinarily talented and, despite no familiarity with the song, he delivers an amazing performance.

In the video, Drumeo plays the song—with the drum line removed—for Smith to accompany. Within seconds Smith gets a feel for the song and jumps right in. After his run-through, Drumeo plays the song again, with the original drum line, so that Smith can hear how his version compared.

BroBible provides this commentary on Smith's rendition:

Nailed it. He absolutely nailed it. Sure, it wasn't the exact drum track from start to finish that Thirty Seconds To Mars plays but his performance could be shown to someone who has never heard the song before and they would 100% assume it was the original track. That's how good it was.

The Drumeo folks were equally impressed—and so was I. I bet you will be, too!