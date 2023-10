This smart (and strong) bird knows how to turn the handle on a water tap to get a refreshing drink. The bird has also seemed to figure out that if he turns it on and drinks out of it right away, the stream of water will be too forceful against his little beak.

Instead, he turns it on and then off and drinks from the excess drizzle of water. This little guy makes the phrase "bird brain" sound like a compliment.

What a cutie!