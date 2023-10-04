This dog jumping in the water is the scariest thing you'll see this October

This photo of a dog jumping in the water is the scariest thing you'll see this October. The longer I look at this photo, the creepier it gets. The happy pup has no idea that for a split second during this action shot, it transformed into a sinister half-demon, half-canine being that walks on its hind legs and has a human-like head of hair.

If you ever feel self conscious about the way a certain photo makes you look, just take this dog photo as proof that the wrong camera angle/timing can turn the cutest of creatures into demonic entities.

A search reveals that the dog is named Baboon and can be found on Twitter—in motion!