Matt Gaetz binged on erectile dysfunction drugs at parties, says GOP senator

Matt Gaetz isn't just a MAGA lawmaker who thrust out House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, he's also a Florida man who boasted about downing erectile dysfunction drugs with energy drinks to keep him functioning, according to Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R–OK). (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

"He bragged about how he would crush E.D. medicine and chase it with energy drinks so he could go all night," Mullin said about Gaetz on CNN yesterday Wednesday. "This is obviously before he got married."

But what's not obvious is whether Gaetz's alleged E.D. binges took place at the GOP coke-'n'-orgy parties that disgraced Rep. Madison Cawthorne famously described.