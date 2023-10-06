IRS presents Rudy Giuliani with bill for $549,435.26 in unpaid taxes

When Hunter Biden was indicted for not paying taxes (which he later paid back), it was proof to MAGA cultists that Hunter was a crook. Now that the IRS has billed MAGA acolyte Rudy Giuliani for $549,435.26 in unpaid taxes, it's suddenly an example of Biden's weaponized government.
America's Mayor, who is currently basking in the glow of 13 felony counts of racketeering charges in a separate case, now faces a lien on a million 4.5 penthouse he owns in Palm Beach, Florida.
Highlights from The Daily Mail, which broke the story:
- In addition to his financial difficulties, Giuliani is facing allegations of excessive alcohol consumption, as detailed in a New York Times report.
- This is not Giuliani's first encounter with tax issues. He previously borrowed money to cover his 2018 taxes.
- According to Andrew Kirtzman, who authored Giuliani's biography, the former mayor has spent a significant portion of his wealth, estimated to be in the range of $100 million, of a lavish lifestyle, leading to financial difficulty.
- In an attempt to improve his financial situation, Giuliani listed his Manhattan co-op for sale in July for $6.5 million.
- Adding to his troubles, Giuliani has been sued by Robert Costello, a lawyer and long-time friend, over an outstanding $1.36 million in legal fees.