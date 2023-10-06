IRS presents Rudy Giuliani with bill for $549,435.26 in unpaid taxes

When Hunter Biden was indicted for not paying taxes (which he later paid back), it was proof to MAGA cultists that Hunter was a crook. Now that the IRS has billed MAGA acolyte Rudy Giuliani for $549,435.26 in unpaid taxes, it's suddenly an example of Biden's weaponized government.

America's Mayor, who is currently basking in the glow of 13 felony counts of racketeering charges in a separate case, now faces a lien on a million 4.5 penthouse he owns in Palm Beach, Florida.

Highlights from The Daily Mail, which broke the story: