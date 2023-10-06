MAGA hat-wearing philosopher ponders the correlation between education and liberalism

Let us start by assuming this red-shirted red hat knows a statistically significant sample of college-educated folks, and move on to the "Buddy, you just answered your own question!" portion of bemusement.

Trump Supporter: "How come everyone who goes to college is a Biden supporter?" @adammocklerr

pic.twitter.com/xWSTNlpS8x — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) October 5, 2023

It does not take a college education to see why many people do not want Fascism. An extra sad part about these folks is they'll talk all day long about history they didn't study, and studies they don't understand.

These MAGAs hold on to a willful lack of understanding that leads to a fantasy becoming reality and lets them cheer for things like government shutdowns or their own disenfranchisement. These people claiming to be the most patriotic amongst us, waving the US flag as if it is theirs alone, are the first in line to end democracy and crown their fraud emperor.