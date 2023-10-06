Mike Lindell complains about lawyers ditching him over unpaid millions

Mike Lindell, who thought it would be a good idea to become a vocal supporter of a vile aspiring dictator, is now suffering the consequences. Not only have sales of his pillows tanked, but he's also being sued by the Smartmatic and Dominion voting machine companies for defaming them.
And now, he has to find new lawyers willing enough to defend him because he won't pay his current lawyers the millions of dollars he owes them. On Steve Bannon's War Room podcast, Lindell told the Trump-pardoned grifter that he needs his remaining funds to keep his company afloat.
Here's a video excerpt from his rambling, stream-of-consciousness statement:
Well, Steve, 10 minutes ago, all the lawyers we have for MyPillow and myself in the lawsuits with the lawfare with Dominion and Smartmatic. They just filed in federal court that to drop, uh, to drop us as our attorneys and, and this comes from the lawfare basically, and from the media, the attacks on MyPillow. What American Express did, to take… just devastating our credit, and we… I… we… have to… I can't pay the lawyers. We can't pay, there's no money left to pay them. And I told the, you know, the attorneys, these are great attorneys. They were courageous. Came on a year and a half ago or two years ago, and they need to get paid. They have families and stuff too. And I told him, I have to protect what's my company. I have to protect that. I can't keep paying into this lawfare. And so they've had to, they've had to drop us. I don't know where that leads us.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says his lawyers have dropped him—after they haven't been paid. pic.twitter.com/9aj4xhucux— Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) October 5, 2023
From CNN:
In a court filing, Minnesota-based Parker Daniels Kibort said both Lindell and MyPillow have not paid the firm for its work on the case and won't be able to pay future fees and costs.
"On October 2, 2023, [the law firm] was informed by Defendants that they are not able to get caught up with or make any payment on the large amount they owe in arrears nor pay for anywhere near the estimated expense of continuing to defend against the lawsuits going forward, including either the legal fees or litigation costs," the filing stated.
In an interview with CNN on Thursday, Lindell acknowledged he has not paid the attorneys for the last two or three months, adding that he did not know who would next represent him in the case. But Lindell was adamant that he would not settle with Dominion or Smartmatic, another election technology company suing him for defamation.