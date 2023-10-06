Mike Lindell complains about lawyers ditching him over unpaid millions

Mike Lindell, who thought it would be a good idea to become a vocal supporter of a vile aspiring dictator, is now suffering the consequences. Not only have sales of his pillows tanked, but he's also being sued by the Smartmatic and Dominion voting machine companies for defaming them.

And now, he has to find new lawyers willing enough to defend him because he won't pay his current lawyers the millions of dollars he owes them. On Steve Bannon's War Room podcast, Lindell told the Trump-pardoned grifter that he needs his remaining funds to keep his company afloat.

Here's a video excerpt from his rambling, stream-of-consciousness statement:

Well, Steve, 10 minutes ago, all the lawyers we have for MyPillow and myself in the lawsuits with the lawfare with Dominion and Smartmatic. They just filed in federal court that to drop, uh, to drop us as our attorneys and, and this comes from the lawfare basically, and from the media, the attacks on MyPillow. What American Express did, to take… just devastating our credit, and we… I… we… have to… I can't pay the lawyers. We can't pay, there's no money left to pay them. And I told the, you know, the attorneys, these are great attorneys. They were courageous. Came on a year and a half ago or two years ago, and they need to get paid. They have families and stuff too. And I told him, I have to protect what's my company. I have to protect that. I can't keep paying into this lawfare. And so they've had to, they've had to drop us. I don't know where that leads us.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says his lawyers have dropped him—after they haven't been paid. pic.twitter.com/9aj4xhucux — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) October 5, 2023

From CNN: