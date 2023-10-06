This groovy dance jam will get you pumped up for Friday night!

This song will get you in the mood to celebrate Friday night! Here's gym instructor Beck Martin auditioning for the X Factor UK in 2016, "singing" his original song called "Friday Night." The beat is infectious, the lyrics perplex us. Against their better judgement, I'm sure, every single one of the judges–even that grumpy Simon Cowell–however begrudgingly, are on their feet by the end of this glorious spectacle.

Huffington Post described the audition as "the most bizarre 10 minutes in the show's history." They go on:

Before he's even sung a note, we see Nicole Scherzinger losing it over a dry ice machine, Simon Cowell dropping the bombshell that he loves a McDonald's fish burger (which Nicole is quick to point out is called a fillet-o-fish) and a query about what the song 'Friday Night' could be about. It turns out, it's about Friday night. Funny, that. And then… Beck's original dance track starts. We don't wish to dash someone's dreams, but David Guetta and Calvin Harris probably don't have anything to worry about in the production stakes. That said, it doesn't stop the judges getting in on the action, with Nicole getting up on the desk and even Simon unable to resist the draw of the song, which contains lyrics as varied as "I wanna drink… all night", "I wanna party… all night" and "it's Friday night".

Press play and turn up the volume—it's Friday night!