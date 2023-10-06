Watch supergroup boygenius perform "Cool About It" on newly-returned The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"

I'm sitting here writing this while wearing one of my favorite pieces of concert merch—a Lucy Dacus baseball t-shirt that says "You Don't Owe Him Shit" on the front, from her 2021 Home Video album tour.

Lucy Dacus is one third of supergroup boygenius, along with Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers. They performed their song "Cool About It," on Tuesday on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (which returned on October 2 with the resolution of the writer's strike)—and really knocked it out of the park. Listen to their sweet melodic performance here.

The day before their appearance on The Late Show, they played what Brooklyn Vegan calls a "radically vulnerable rock show at Madison Square Garden."

"Cool About It" is from their album The Record, which was released in March 2023. Pitchfork explains that on October, the trio will release The Rest, a four-song follow-up.

The Philadelphia Inquirer describes boygenius, the "indie supergroup of the moment":