Watch supergroup boygenius perform "Cool About It" on newly-returned The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"

I'm sitting here writing this while wearing one of my favorite pieces of concert merch—a Lucy Dacus baseball t-shirt that says "You Don't Owe Him Shit" on the front, from her 2021 Home Video album tour.
Lucy Dacus is one third of supergroup boygenius, along with Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers. They performed their song "Cool About It," on Tuesday on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (which returned on October 2 with the resolution of the writer's strike)—and really knocked it out of the park. Listen to their sweet melodic performance here.
The day before their appearance on The Late Show, they played what Brooklyn Vegan calls a "radically vulnerable rock show at Madison Square Garden."
"Cool About It" is from their album The Record, which was released in March 2023. Pitchfork explains that on October, the trio will release The Rest, a four-song follow-up.
The Philadelphia Inquirer describes boygenius, the "indie supergroup of the moment":
In this equation, 1 + 1 + 1 = much more than 3 for Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus, who all have healthy careers of their own but have exploded in popularity since combining talents as boygenius . . .
Supergroups rarely function successfully for long, but so far boygenius seems to be an exception. The three emotionally acute, steely-minded songwriters share a tendency toward melancholy with a welcome dose of rage.
They met while crossing paths on the road in 2018, with Baker and Dacus bonding over reading Henry James at a gig in Washington and Dacus and Bridgers meeting at the NON-COMMvention in Philadelphia.
The debut boygenius EP the trio released later that year mixed songs written separately with ones worked on together, but besides Dacus' "Leonard Cohen," all of the band's gripping 2023 album, The Record, is fully collaborative.