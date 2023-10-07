If you need a chuckle, check out the finalists for the 2023 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

Feast your eyes on these hilarious photos that have made it to the finalist round of the 2023 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards. Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) describes some of the entries:

A smoking fox, a flying seal, and an avian family dispute are among the 41 images shortlisted for this year's Comedy Wildlife Photo awards. Narrowed down from thousands of entries submitted by professional and amateur photographers from around the world, the competition aims to celebrate the hilarity of our natural wildlife. And this year's selection does not disappoint. The overall winner, category and highly commended winners will be announced on November 23.

Click through to the article to see the photos. You can also see more photos and read about the competition at the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards website.

All of the photos are terrific, but I think my favorites are: Air guitar roo by Jason Moore. (Jason Moore: Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023); Otter ballerina by Otter Kwek (Otter Kwek: Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023); and Scream by Sergey Savvi (Sergey Savvi: Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023)—this last one features an adorable black and white ruffed lemur.