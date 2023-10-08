Man builds sweet friendship with neighborhood hummingbird

With all the bad news in the world, sometimes what one needs is to watch a video about a man who has befriended a cute little hummingbird named Hector. Julian is a guy living in Oakland who built a connection with a hummingbird by feeding it special homemade nectar.

He uses a hand-held hummingbird feeder to do this. Hector comes to visit everyday for his snack. Julian says he suspects that Hector likes the sound of the window opening, because he flies over as soon as he hears it.

From Youtube: