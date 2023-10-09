God is just "using" Donald Trump as a "tool" says enlightened MAGA woman (video)

Donald Trump might be out of the White House, but he's not out of a job, according to one MAGA disciple at a Trump rally in Iowa over the weekend. In fact, he's now on God's payroll.

"Trump works for God. And God is all about America. And God is the one that's going to save America," said the well-versed theologian who remarkably discovered passages in the Bible that predicted a future land called America. "But actually, he's using Trump as one of the tools. That's why we support Trump, because he works for God." (See video below, posted by Ron Filipkowski.)

So in other words, Trump is just a dupe that God is taking advantage of to "save" America (from what, exactly, was not made clear), proving that yes, He sure does work in mysterious ways.

Front page thumbnail image: Evan El-Amin / shutterstock.com