Google redesigns Android logo to be more like every other logo

It's redesign day for Android, which is getting a "modern new look." You know, the modern new look. Everyone loves redesigns!

Our new visuals draw inspiration from Material design to complement the Google brand palette, as well as be adaptable. The refreshed and dynamic robot shows up where Android connects with people, community and cultural moments. It can reflect individual passions, personality and context.

Whatever. It's another brand falling into conformance with the ultrahomogenous sans-serif logotype situation that's been going on the last few years. That said, they snuck some personality into it: the arches in the n and r hold weight.

Here's the old logo:



Here's the pre-2014 logo: