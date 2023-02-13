Former Apple design chief Jony Ive made King Charles' coronation emblem

Following the death of his beloved mother, Queen Elizabeth II, freshly kinged Charles awaits his formal coronation. There's a new website for the event featuring an emblem designed by Sir Jony Ive, the longtime designer of Apple's slim, minimalist gadgetry.

The emblem pays tribute to The King's love of the natural world, unifying the flora of the four nations of the United Kingdom; the rose of England, the thistle of Scotland, the daffodil of Wales and the shamrock of Northern Ireland. Together, the flowers create the shape of St Edward's Crown, with which His Majesty The King will be crowned during the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, 6th May. The emblem has been designed using the red, white and blue of the union flag.

The emblem will feature throughout the historic celebrations in May, including the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey and the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle, as well as national events, street parties and community gatherings. The emblem will also be used for all official merchandise commemorating the Coronation of The King and The Queen Consort, and across digital and social media.

Speaking about the design of the Coronation emblem, Sir Jony Ive said:

"It is such an honour to be able to contribute to this remarkable national occasion, and our team is so very proud of this work. The design was inspired by King Charles' love of the planet, nature, and his deep concern for the natural world.

"The emblem speaks to the happy optimism of spring and celebrates the beginning of this new Carolean era for the United Kingdom. The gentle modesty of these natural forms combine to define an emblem that acknowledges both the joyful and profound importance of this occasion."