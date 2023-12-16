High-quality vector versions of logos

This online archive of SVG versions of logos [via] is much better than the 300-pixel-wide JPGs that image search will cough up. The emphasis in on tech brands and startups.

Another good source for vector versions of commonly-seen logos (for example) is Wikipedia.

Has there been a U.S. brand with more logos than Union Pacific? I'd suggest someone vectorize the lot, but some of those Victorian-era ones look like a lot of work.